Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

