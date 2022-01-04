RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

