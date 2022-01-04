Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 5,525.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Renault has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

RNLSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

