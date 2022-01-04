renDOGE Market Capitalization Achieves $480,432.56 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $480,432.56 and approximately $23,003.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.64 or 0.08153833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.97 or 1.00079830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007462 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.