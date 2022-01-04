Rentberry 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Rentberry has a market cap of $243,580.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

