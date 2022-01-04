Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 25,269 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.07% of PAVmed worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAVmed alerts:

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.