Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 4,314 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 608,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

