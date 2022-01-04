Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Shares of FJUN opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91.

