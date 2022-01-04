Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.37 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

