Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7,931.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

