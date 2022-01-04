Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

