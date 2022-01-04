Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

