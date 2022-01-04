REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.73 Million

Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $525.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.10 million. REV Group posted sales of $554.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 8,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in REV Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.