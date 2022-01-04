Reviewing S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. S&T Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 31.32% 9.51% 1.20% Community West Bancshares 26.03% 13.69% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for S&T Bancorp and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.82, indicating a potential downside of 7.23%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Community West Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.33 $21.04 million $2.85 11.28 Community West Bancshares $47.77 million 2.42 $8.24 million $1.48 9.06

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Community West Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

