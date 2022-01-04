Revomon (REVO) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001515 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $17.45 million and $685,618.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00077873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.87 or 0.08189098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,309.12 or 0.99748336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

