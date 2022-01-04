RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.