River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 22,090 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after buying an additional 536,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

