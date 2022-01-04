River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,570 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 1.4% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in State Street by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in State Street by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,689,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

