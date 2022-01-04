River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.75 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.37. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

