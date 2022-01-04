River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.58 Million Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 528,977 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ERF stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.49%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.