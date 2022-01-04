River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,617 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.50. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

