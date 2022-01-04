River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,933 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in WestRock by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth $531,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.