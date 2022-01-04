ROC Energy Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on January 11th (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

ROC Energy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. ROC Energy Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ROCAU stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

