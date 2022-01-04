Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $68.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,442,000 after acquiring an additional 329,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.