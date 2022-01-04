Rossmore Private Capital Grows Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.28. 70,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.