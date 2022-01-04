Rossmore Private Capital Sells 2,774 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 17,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

