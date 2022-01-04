Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.39. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $372.45 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

