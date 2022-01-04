Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.