Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $83,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 86,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,449. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

