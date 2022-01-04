Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 3,967 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 29.4% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.37. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,438. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.