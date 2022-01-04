Rune Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $357.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $173.21 or 0.00377199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

