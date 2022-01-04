Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.52

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 78.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

