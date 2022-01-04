Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $129,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

