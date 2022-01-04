Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $122.44 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of American International Group worth $122,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.