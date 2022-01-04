Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $85.81 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $85,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $385.53 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.05 and its 200-day moving average is $367.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

