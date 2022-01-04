Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $112,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock worth $788,334,798 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Shares of SNOW opened at $332.01 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

