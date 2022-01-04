Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,784 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $91,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 109,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 99,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.