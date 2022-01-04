RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 160.9% in December

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

