SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.58

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and $2,857.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,297.79 or 1.00015335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00092931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.57 or 0.00491615 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00291597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152024 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007651 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

