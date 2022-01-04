Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 316,811 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,158. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,392. Safehold has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

