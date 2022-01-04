Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th.
In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 316,811 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,158. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SAFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,392. Safehold has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
