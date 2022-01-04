SafePal Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $154.51 million and $31.66 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048582 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002279 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.