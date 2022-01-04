Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,460.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($19.67) and last traded at GBX 1,403 ($18.91), with a volume of 57570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,409 ($18.99).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.52) to GBX 1,470 ($19.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.46) to GBX 1,423 ($19.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.35).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,312.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($200,990.06).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

