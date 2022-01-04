salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,399 shares of company stock worth $131,620,399 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

