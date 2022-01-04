Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

