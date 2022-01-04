Sandy Spring Bank Has $600,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMO. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.