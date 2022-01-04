Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 6,312 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

