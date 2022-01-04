Sandy Spring Bank Sells 100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $474.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

