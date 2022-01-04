Sandy Spring Bank Sells 100 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

