Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $59.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.