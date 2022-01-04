Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €45.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.54 ($52.88).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.